Trying the old school art of blacksmithing - Terry Tries It

It's time for another edition of Terry Tries It and this time, Terry Hollimon is going old school — like really old school. Like forging a metal knife with fire and an anvil!
Yes, we're talking about blacksmithing! The art of blacksmithing has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, so we sent our friend Terry to Lawless Forge in Seattle's SODO neighborhood to check it out. Owners Max and Kelsie Levi took Terry step by step through the process of forging a knife!
Interested in taking a class at Lawless Forge? Visit their website here.
