Oly On Ice is a great way to celebrate the slipperiest season

The pop-up skating rink has become a holiday tradition in Olympia. #k5evening

OLYMPIA, Wash. — “Lean forward not back or you're going to fall right on your booty.”

This is the kind of advice Kati Casto de Ventura offered her husband Gerson at Oly On Ice, a pop-up skating rink that has quickly become a holiday tradition in Olympia.

“This is one of my favorite places to come at this time of year because of all the smiling faces and happy people,” says Olympia Parks and Recs director Paul Simmons. “Of course people have masks on this year but you can still sense happiness when you see folks out on the ice.”

Happiness and maybe a little trepidation.

Gerson Ventura has never tried to ice skate before. He may have visions of gliding like a veteran ice skater, but he’s spending most of the afternoon clinging to the sides.

“He's a great sport,” says his wife. “I dragged him out here and he's got a good attitude about it even though he's feeling like Bambi out on the ice.”

“I’m the only one who’s sweating here,” laughs Gerson Ventura.

But he's not the only one who's learning to skate. Thousands of families will be trading in shoes for skates to celebrate the season.



“This time of year can be wet and dark and cold and the reason for a lot of us to hibernate in our houses,” says Simmons. “What Oly On Ice brings is an opportunity for us to come out and connect with the community.”

When we check back in with the couple they have something to celebrate.