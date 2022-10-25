10 free holiday activities in Washington

It's the most wonderful time of the year to save some money.

WASHINGTON — Celebrating the holidays does not need to break the bank. Here is a list of free activities all around the state that you and your family can enjoy this holiday season.

La Conner Tree Lighting

Take the family on a mini road trip to La Conner, the port town with an annual Christmas tree lighting Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Santa will also make an appearance at the event for the children.

Where: Gilkey Square,103 Morris St, La Conner, WA 98257

Shelton Christmas Tree Maze

Known as the "Christmas Tree Capital of the World," Shelton's free tree maze is back. The maze will be open each day through December at 3:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Where: 325 W Cota St, Shelton, WA 98584

Festival of Trees in Auburn

From now to Dec. 30, the White River Valley Museum is hosting its annual exhibit featuring holiday trees decorated by local artists. The installation will be available Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: 918 H St SE, Auburn, WA 98002

Winter Night Market on Bainbridge Island

It's the first-ever Winter Night Market hosted by the Bainbridge Island Art Museum. On Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., local vendors, a beer garden, a free photo booth, holiday movie showings and music will fill the plaza. With activities for all ages, this night market is the place to go for families across the Sound.

Where: 550 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Snowflake Lane

An iconic Bellevue tradition, Snowflake Lane will light up again for the 2022 holiday season. The parade featuring drummers and dancers will run nightly at 7 p.m. until Christmas Eve. Another great thing about this event: free parking.

Where: Between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from NE 4th to NE 8th Streets

Free pictures with Santa in Snohomish

Support local businesses in the North Sound as you come visit Santa for free photos. Every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18, Santa will make appearances at different local shops for photoshoot opportunities.

Where: Various businesses around Snohomish. Full schedule here.

Twinkle, Twinkle Holiday Festival in Seattle

Celebrate the holidays in the heart of the city on Dec. 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Freeway Park. There will be holiday lights, s'mores roasting and entertainment. At 6 p.m. carolers will lead participants in a parade to the Figgy Pudding caroling event at Westlake Park. Winter clothing donations will also be collected for local organizations, such as Mary’s Place and the YWCA for neighbors experiencing homelessness.

Where:700 Seneca St, Seattle, WA 98101

Winterfest at Seattle Center

On every weekend from now to Dec. 29, live performances will be held at the Armory. A late 19th-century model train and village exhibit will also be on display daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., which has been an annual tradition for over 40 years. Bring your family for free entertainment as you grab a bite from one of many food merchants at Seattle Center.

Where: 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109

Village of Lights: Christmastown in Leavenworth

A list of holiday activities is incomplete without mentioning Leavenworth. Through Dec. 24, there will be music and entertainment available for people of all ages at the Gazebo. At the event center, there will be kid's crafts, a gingerbread house display and photos with Santa.

Where: 820 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826 and 1001 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826

Redmond Lights

From Dec. 1 to Jan. 4, enjoy a free light and art installation in Redmond's Downtown Park. Friday Night Celebrations, which include face painting, craft activities and local vendors, will also occur on Dec. 2, 9 and 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.