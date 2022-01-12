WildLanterns are back at Woodland Park Zoo - What's Up This Week

WASHINGTON — WildLanterns / Now - Jan. 22 / Woodland Park Zoo
They're animals come to light! "WildLanterns" is a glowing spectacle of creatures from around the world. You can go explore this lit display now through Jan. 22nd at Woodland Park Zoo.
Pink Martini / Dec. 2-3 / Paramount Theater
Their sound is international, but they're based here in the Northwest. Portland's power-house band "Pink Martini" will be playing their eclectic catalog of music Dec. 2-3 at the Paramount Theater.
"Mr. Dickens and His Carol" / Now - Dec. 23 / Seattle Rep
Want to see a world premiere holiday play? "Mr. Dickens and His Carol" takes a humorous look at the author who is tasked to write a Christmas book in just one month. The show is going on now till Dec. 23rd at the Seattle Rep.