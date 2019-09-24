SHORELINE, Wash. — Some of the biggest albums in the world were recorded inside a tucked-away building in Shoreline, and now fans can book tours of the historic space.

London Bridge Studio opened in 1985, became legendary during the grunge era and continues to produce hit albums. The owners now also open their doors to the public for hour-long LBS Historic Tours.

The rich history is shared by LBS owners Eric Lilavois, Geoff Ott and Jonathan Plum.

Ott started working at the studio in 1993 and Plum joined the staff in 1991.

“When I started, Alice in Chains was on the books so that was one of my first bands,” Plum said. “I was 19 and got to work with those guys."

Lilavois joined them as a partner in 2005. He grew up in California listening to the music produced at the studio.

"As a kid, thumbing through liner notes, that's what brought me here in the first place," he said.

The tour begins in the lounge area, which has a scrapbook wall covered with photos, concert posters and handwritten notes from musicians.

"That goes layers-deep,” Ott said. “Sometimes we have to peel off layers to remember our memories.”

Inside the studio, guests are shown where musicians stood during their recording sessions – artists like Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains, Blind Melon, Candlebox, 3 Doors Down, Dave Matthews, Death Cab for Cutie and Fleet Foxes.

Visitors also get to see the in-house piano used by artists from Mother Love Bone to Macklemore, and the audio booth where Eddie Vedder and Chris Cornell sang vocals for Temple of the Dog.

There's still a rope where a famous swing used to hang, and echoes of an orchestra recording a memorable tune.

"We did the Monday Night Football theme song,” Ott said. “There were, I think, 42 players."

The tour culminates in the control room, where visitors can see the 1973 Neve console used on every recording ever done at LBS. They can also listen to playback the same way musicians do.

"Everyone kind of breaks down by the time they get in the control room, and they hear that music through those speakers - it's like a religious experience,” Ott said.

London Bridge is still an active recording studio, so tours are scheduled in the morning before sessions begin. You can register for a historic tour online.

The producers are working with a number of emerging artists, too, including Ayron Jones, Amber Sweeney, and Lights Out.

Lilavois also recorded his own music inside LBS, available now.

