Olympia man releases epic concept album about his hometown

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On a recent Friday night at the Olympia Ballroom, Tom Dyer, guitar in hand, finally got to show a room full of fans and friends how he spent his pandemic.

"I don't know," he said earlier at Well 80 Brewhouse. "It really got out of hand I think is what happened."

Dyer is talking about "Olympia: A True Story," a 40-song, three disc, concept album about his hometown, Olympia, Washington. It comes with 76 pages of lyrics and liner notes, and it's all about celebrating the state capital.

"It's not like any place else for me," Dyer said. "I grew up here. I was gone a long time and I've been back here seven years now."

Dyer didn't set out to write and record an epic history lesson. But then the pandemic came, giving him almost too much time to read history books and write songs.

"In 1889, Washington was born/A territory no more now a state," he sang in his studio. This is "It's The Capital," about Olympia overcoming challenges from other cities to be the center of state government.

"I can write songs pretty fast," Dyer said.

There's one about the 1959 runaway train that barreled into downtown Olympia.

"It hits the train station, which is where the pet store is now, and it literally explodes," Dyer said.

Another song celebrates architect Joseph Wohleb.

"I knew absolutely zero about Joseph Wohleb," Dyer admitted. "He's quote, 'the man who built the city,' right? I went to Washington Junior High when I was a kid. Joseph Wohleb. Across the street, the armory. Joseph Wohleb. I went to the Capitol Theatre. Joseph Wohleb!"

The song "Beer Town" is as much a celebration of the water as it is of the beer.

"Olympia has been known for its artesian wells for as long as people have been living here," Dyer said. "Olympia beer made a big deal out of it. 'It's the water' was their slogan."

Onstage, Dyer is joined by The True Olympians, talented musicians beaming with hometown pride.

"I have been telling Tom all along I am so impressed by this album and what a service to the community it is," said vocalist Lisa Ceazan.

"Olympia is a quirky town and I think I have a greater appreciation for it right now than I did before," Dyer said. "And I certainly have a lot more history books about Olympia than I did before that's for sure."