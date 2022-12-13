Two pianos make one big show at this revitalized Seattle nightspot

Keys On Main is back and bouncier than ever. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Dueling pianos bring the party to the reborn Keys On Main in downtown Seattle.

The musical nightspot re-opened less than two months ago in a new location, in the building formerly occupied by Re-bar. The redesigned interior took a year to bring to life and creates a lively space for the audience and performers to celebrate as one.

All songs are strictly by request. No ask is off-limits, so the rotating cast of eight musicians will do their best to sing and play whatever comes their way, with entertaining results.

Keys On Main also offers a portable "Road Show" version of their party for weddings and other special occasions.

Keys on Main Seattle is located at 1114 Howell St., with a second location in Tacoma at 1003 Pacific Ave. Both places are open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with doors opening at 8 p.m. and music at 9 p.m.

