SEATTLE — It's not the British countryside, but a longtime boutique on Capitol Hill has period pieces aplenty.

Pretty Parlor sells vintage and reproduction pieces from the early 20th century through the 1990’s. Owner Anna “Banana” Lange says the garments, accessories, and shoes from the Downton Abbey era are some of her favorites.

"The glamour, the beads, the gloves, the pearls, the feathers. Everything was just to the nines,” she said. "And it's so much fun to dress up like that."

Reproduction dresses come in a variety of sizes, from extra small through 3X.

Vintage pieces are usually one-of-a-kind and are fully restored before being sold.

They're ideal for costume parties or Halloween, but Lange says her customers often use them for other special events.

"These dresses are so beautiful, you can modernize them,” she said. “If you want to go to a New Year's Eve party and look fabulous, you can wear the dress again."

Pretty Parlor also carries vintage handbags and gloves, jewelry, shoes, wigs and period-inspired headpieces handmade in Seattle.

Gentlemen can also find Downton-inspired garb like tuxedos and top hats in the men’s section.

"We love making you look and feel fabulous," Lange said.

Pretty Parlor is located at 119 Summit Ave. E. It’s open daily, and their inventory is also available online.

Downton Abbey is rated PG and is now playing.

