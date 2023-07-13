History, fine dining blend together at Cedar + Elm in Kenmore

The restaurant is located inside the restored landmark hotel The Lodge at St. Edward State Park. #k5evening

KENMORE, Wash. — The Lodge at St. Edward State Park in Kenmore offers a one-of-a-kind experience to visitors that's rich in history and delicious food.

The building, which housed the Saint Edward Seminary, dates back to the 1930s. It closed in 1976 and sat empty for decades until just a few years ago when it was transformed into a luxury resort and dining destination.

The hotel's restaurant is a nod to the building's former life. Cedar + Elm is located where the seminary dining hall was and highlights some of the original design details.

The menu is rooted in Pacific Northwest cuisine highlighting local, seasonal and sustainable ingredients - some of which come right from the property. There's a chef's garden where the culinary team harvests produce, herbs and honey.

Leading the team is newly appointed Executive Chef Luke Kolpin. The Seattle native has trained at some of the world's best restaurants including Noma in Denmark. You might also recognize him from Bravo's cooking competition show Top Chef. He's now back in the Northwest looking to make his mark at Cedar + Elm.

"I want this to really be a place that feels like home for everybody that works here as well as a creative place that we can really show everybody a fun time and some really delicious food," said Kolpin. "It's exciting to be back in the Northwest with family, friends and just a beautiful area."

One of the dishes that illustrates the Pacific Northwest ingredients is the Hearth Roasted Black Cod. It's served with a mushroom and cauliflower puree. The fish is topped with a colorful salad of edible flowers.

Chef Kolpin is still putting the finishing touches on the restaurant's menu, but said his favorite items so far are the desserts. You'll definitely want to save room for the Olive Oil Cake. It's topped with marinated strawberries, strawberry sorbet and seaweed oil which gives the dish a rich umami flavor. It's a sweet ending to a delicious meal.