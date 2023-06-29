Celebrate the flavors of the Pacific Northwest at Alder & Ash in Seattle

The restaurant opened this spring in the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Seattle. #k5evening

SEATTLE — There's a new spot to grab a drink and a bite to eat in downtown Seattle. Alder & Ash opened in May inside the Sheraton Grand Hotel.

The restaurant serves "New American" cuisine highlighting flavors and ingredients from the Pacific Northwest. It is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The extensive menu features classic comfort dishes with an upscale twist like the caviar tots. They're made with Yukon gold potatoes, crème fraîche and keta salmon caviar. Definitely a must-try!

The Alder & Ash burger is another standout. It's made with Painted Hills beef and topped with bacon onion jam, housemade pickles and Cascadia Creamery cheddar.

The ahi tuna tartare is also delicious and the roasted cauliflower is a great option for vegetarians and vegans.

You'll also find updated classics on the drink menu. The Alder Wood is described as a smoky Manhattan. The bourbon is infused with Alder Wood smoke. There are also several mocktails like the Sunday Sipper which mixes Dhos Orange with Lime Juice and tastes like a creamsicle.