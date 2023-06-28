Cider and Cedar is the Tacoma taproom at the center of an amazing comeback story

Once the "forgotten beverage," cider has been booming in popularity in recent years thanks to craft cideries and taprooms like Cider and Cedar. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — At Cider & Cedar husband and wife team, Sterling and Mia Paradiso, hope customers will learn to appreciate a really good tree.

"We joke that we are probably the first people to bring stumps back into Tacoma," laughed Mia, who stood in front of a 1000-year old tree root that's home to ten taps.

Customers will learn to appreciate the kind of trees that blossom in the springtime, before growing bitter heirloom apples that produce what was for most of our country's history the alcoholic beverage of choice.

"Cider is at its most basic, fermented apples," Mia said. "There are heirloom varieties that you would never want to eat but they make distinctive ciders.

The popularity of this Tacoma tap house is proof that there's been a cider boom in the Northwest, with well over 80 craft cideries in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

"We are not bound by tradition in our cider making here, which is a little different than in some places like New England and France," Mia said, " so there's a lot of room for experimentation and play".

We tried a delicious blueberry cider from Cockrell Cider in Puyallup.

Cider & Cedar has another reason you'll appreciate a good tree, the interior design. From the ceiling hangs a huge polished root system from an ancient tree. The tables are also made of old wood.

"This is all salvaged cedar old growth from a 1960's clear-cut in the Hoh Rainforest," Sterling said. "So we thought it would be cool to give it a second life here."

Sterling hauled the wood out himself and transformed these giant pieces into wondrous works of art. You can call Cider & Cedar a taproom. But it's also a tree bar that will make you appreciate the finest trees have to offer

"And when they leave the woods, if you feel like you've left them too soon, you can pop in here for a drink," laughed Sterling. "Nice way to end a hike!"