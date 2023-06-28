x
Get out of the kitchen quick with this fresh Summer dish - Douglas Demos

This takes less than 15 minutes to make. #k5evening

SEATTLE — It's summertime so we don't want to be spending a lot of time in a hot kitchen. Good thing 
Chef Tom Douglas has the perfect recipe for us. He joined us from his home in north Seattle.

10-Minute Fregola with Spring Veggies and Tuna

A Tom Douglas and Co.® Recipe

INGREDIENTS: 

  • Canned tuna (we prefer St. Jude’s Tuna, available in local groceries, packed in oil)
  • Sardinian fregola (Israeli couscous or orzo can substitute)
  • Fresh garlic and ginger paste
  • Asparagus
  • Crimini mushrooms
  • English Peas
  • Fresh tarragon, picked
  • Kalamata olives
  • Chive blossoms
  • Olive oil

 DIRECTIONS:

  • Boil and drain fregola, toss with olive oil and set aside to cool.
  • Quarter the mushrooms and sauté in olive oil over medium heat until lightly brown.
  • Cut asparagus on the bias into 1” chunks and add to pan and sauté for another minute.
  • Add fresh peas and continue to cook for an additional minute then add a healthy. squeeze of each ginger and garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
  • Add vegetable mixture to the cooked and cooled fregola.
  • Stir in fresh tarragon, a squeeze of lemon, a glug of olive oil, and a handful of pitted kalamata olives.
  • Add flaked canned tuna and chive blossoms on top, and season with fresh pepper.


KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest.

