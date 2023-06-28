Get out of the kitchen quick with this fresh Summer dish - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — It's summertime so we don't want to be spending a lot of time in a hot kitchen. Good thing
Chef Tom Douglas has the perfect recipe for us. He joined us from his home in north Seattle.
10-Minute Fregola with Spring Veggies and Tuna
A Tom Douglas and Co.® Recipe
INGREDIENTS:
- Canned tuna (we prefer St. Jude’s Tuna, available in local groceries, packed in oil)
- Sardinian fregola (Israeli couscous or orzo can substitute)
- Fresh garlic and ginger paste
- Asparagus
- Crimini mushrooms
- English Peas
- Fresh tarragon, picked
- Kalamata olives
- Chive blossoms
- Olive oil
DIRECTIONS:
- Boil and drain fregola, toss with olive oil and set aside to cool.
- Quarter the mushrooms and sauté in olive oil over medium heat until lightly brown.
- Cut asparagus on the bias into 1” chunks and add to pan and sauté for another minute.
- Add fresh peas and continue to cook for an additional minute then add a healthy. squeeze of each ginger and garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
- Add vegetable mixture to the cooked and cooled fregola.
- Stir in fresh tarragon, a squeeze of lemon, a glug of olive oil, and a handful of pitted kalamata olives.
- Add flaked canned tuna and chive blossoms on top, and season with fresh pepper.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Email.