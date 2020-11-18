Tues 11/17, Wild Lanterns, 9-year old skate phenom, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Woodland Park Zoo's Wild Lanterns, 9-year-old skate phenom, Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Takeout and Non-Profit, Serendipitous Design and more.

Jim Dever, Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb and Angela Poe Russel host KING 5's Evening from their homes.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Illuminate the holidays with Seattle's magical, animal-filled WildLanterns - Woodland Park Zoo's new light festival is now open until January 17, 2021.

You won't believe what this 9-year-old can do on a skateboard - Nels 'Gnarls' Rosen of Seattle has been called the "future of skateboarding"

Bet you can't finish a 5-Pound Masterpiece from Burien's Pizza Gallery - The Pizza Gallery has been in the business for 30 years - 2020's Best of the Best Takeout, Sponsored by Premera Blue Cross.

An interior design project in Bothell turns into a healing connection for two mothers - Mumtaz Zimbalist and Interior Designer Keri Peterson both say they felt an instant connection when they first met. They just didn't know why...at first.