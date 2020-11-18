Tues 11/17, Wild Lanterns, 9-year old skate phenom, and more - Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

Jim Dever, Saint Bryan, Kim Holcomb and Angela Poe Russel host KING 5's Evening from their homes.
LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:
Illuminate the holidays with Seattle's magical, animal-filled WildLanterns - Woodland Park Zoo's new light festival is now open until January 17, 2021.
You won't believe what this 9-year-old can do on a skateboard - Nels 'Gnarls' Rosen of Seattle has been called the "future of skateboarding"
Bet you can't finish a 5-Pound Masterpiece from Burien's Pizza Gallery - The Pizza Gallery has been in the business for 30 years - 2020's Best of the Best Takeout, Sponsored by Premera Blue Cross.
An interior design project in Bothell turns into a healing connection for two mothers - Mumtaz Zimbalist and Interior Designer Keri Peterson both say they felt an instant connection when they first met. They just didn't know why...at first.
Seattle's FareStart makes 1.5 million meals for people in need - Non-profit continues to transform lives and nourish the community - 2020's Best of the Best Non-Profit, Sponsored by Premera Blue Cross
