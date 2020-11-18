Illuminate the holidays with Seattle's magical, animal-filled WildLanterns

Woodland Park Zoo's new light festival is now open until January 17, 2021. Sponsored by Woodland Park Zoo.

SEATTLE — For the last eight years, Woodland Park Zoo hosted WildLights. This year they are introducing the new WildLanterns!

This is the region’s first holiday lantern festival that is a fairytale come to life with a larger-than-life, immersive experience that will “wow” anyone of all ages!

WildLanterns is a different experience from WildLights. This will be the first time Lanterns have been featured during the holiday season in the Puget Sound region. The winter festival will feature 300 individual lantern pieces and more than 60 wildlife and nature scenes throughout the zoo.

With a 15-foot tall giraffe lantern, or an entire tunnel of lanterns more than 130 feet long! It’s a selfie safari with countless photo opportunities to make unique and unforgettable memories with your family.

"This has been a year in the making and we are really excited to bring some holiday spirit to the Pacific Northwest community," said Michele Smith, Chief Financial Officer at Woodland Park Zoo.

Visitors will begin the magical expedition by strolling through the Living Northwest with lanterns of animals including grizzly bears, eagles, and mountain goats. The magical Jungle Lights features lanterns of some of the most elusive creatures such as snow leopards, tigers, and gorillas.

Along the journey will be SeaMazium, filled with underwater and aquatic creatures including sea turtles, jellyfish, and seals. The African Savanna will be herds of giraffe, zebra, and much more.

"The thing about our WildLanterns show this year is that is all about lights and that is something that most people are fascinated by, and remember and love about the holiday season," said Leilani Balais of the Zoo.

As an outdoor event, WildLanterns is a safe opportunity for your family to create memories that will last a lifetime. Woodland Park Zoo has established strict COVID safety protocols to ensure your family, as well as the staff and animals, remain safe and healthy. Masks and social distancing are required.

WildLanterns is an important fundraiser for Woodland Park Zoo. Each ticket sold will helps them provide the best care for their nearly 900 animals, plus support our more than 30 wildlife conservation projects in the Pacific Northwest and around the world.