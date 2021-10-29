Landslide closes portion of SR 20 North Cascades Highway near Winthrop

The closure is happening between mileposts 134 and 171 on SR 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway.

WINTHROP, Wash. — A landslide brought on by heavy rain in western Washington Thursday night has closed a portion of SR 20 about 30 miles west of Winthrop.

The closure is happening between mileposts 134 and 171 on SR 20, also known as the North Cascades Highway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said crews are working to clear the slide, three overflowing culverts and loose rock. It's unknown exactly how long it will take, but WSDOT is expecting to have the road open by Friday night.

On SR 20 North Cascades Highway, we have a snow/mudslide, 3 overflowing culverts, and some loose rocks to clean up today but we expect to have the road open by tonight. Not sure exactly how long it will take, so stay tuned here or on our travel alerts for official reopening. pic.twitter.com/UUsZxZfrKk — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 29, 2021

Landslides are caused by disturbances in the natural stability of a slope. They can accompany heavy rains or follow droughts, earthquakes, or volcanic eruptions.

An atmospheric river drenched western Washington Thursday into Friday morning, causing minor river flooding and standing water on multiple roadways.