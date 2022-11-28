Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet through the week.

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington.

Here’s a timeline of what to expect.

Monday

Lowlands

Showers are expected to decrease Monday morning with a few mixed rain and snow showers remaining. The afternoon dries out to become partly sunny.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Island County and northern Clallam County until 10 a.m. with snow accumulations up to 1 inch possible.

The National Weather Service previously issued an advisory for a rain/snow mix in western Whatcom and Skagit counties Monday morning, but that was lifted.

The weather service said this was issued not because of high accumulations but because the worst of the impacts were expected during the morning commute. However, as of 6:30 a.m. roads were clear with no snow along I-5.

Gusty north winds will develop mainly north of Seattle Monday afternoon with north to northeast winds 15-25 miles per hour with gusts 25-35 mph.

It will be chilly with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s with some mid-30s in Whatcom County.

Mountains

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for the Cascade Mountains above 1,500 feet. Additional accumulations of up to 4 inches were expected.

Conditions on I-90 east and westbound as of 4 a.m. included slushy roads, snowpack in some areas and poor visibility for some stretches near the West Summit exit.

The Washington State Department of Transportation continuously updates the pass reports and throughout Monday morning chains were required unless vehicles have all-wheel drive.

An electronic speed limit was posted for 35 mph early in the morning.

KING 5 crews saw a semi-truck being towed off the pass and several trucks pulled over to wait out the conditions.

Tuesday

Lowlands

After a break in the morning, the next system arrives Tuesday afternoon and continues through the night with lowland snow chances. The Kitsap Peninsula, including the Hood Canal area, has the best chances of snow out of this system with accumulations up to 4 inches possible.

Most other areas could see a trace of snow, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott. If there is any accumulation at sea level around Puget Sound, it will be minimal.

It will be cold with daytime highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

Winds are also expected to increase Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts up to 55 mph are possible in the San Juans and Admiralty Inlet areas. Whatcom and Skagit counties could see gusts near 45 mph.

Mountains

Another round of mountain snow arrives with this system and could potentially bring another foot of snow through Wednesday.

Wednesday

Precipitation is expected to transition to rain in the lowlands. However, colder air is expected to filter in Wednesday, and the threat of lowland snow increases, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures remain chilly with highs in the 30s.

Thursday

Thursday may start with rain/snow showers in the lowlands but high pressure will build mostly decreasing and ending the snow showers. Skies should clear to mostly sunny later on Thursday.

Friday and beyond

Chances of a rain/snow mix in the morning continue through Saturday. At this point, Sunday looks like a partly sunny day.