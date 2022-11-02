Seattle Department of Transportation prepares plows for snowstorms

As the temperatures drop, Seattle's Department of Transportation is getting ready for if and when snow could fall.

SEATTLE — Snowplow drivers are out conducting dry runs to ensure plows are good to go upon the first lowland snowfall. This training is to test equipment and ensure drivers know their routes.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plows over 1,200 miles of roads connecting to critical transit routes. It does not plow every road, but it will work to keep major ones clear.

This map on SDOT's website shows the routes drivers will take. SDOT has 6,000 tons of granular salt available.

"We have contracts in place to procure salt as soon as we use it," said Darren Morgan who is he Road Maintenance Director for SDOT.

Last season the Washington State Department of Transportation had a snowplow driver shortage. SDOT says while staffing is always an issue, it has accounted for it. There are 35 plows and SDOT has trained more than 130 drivers.

"We train employees and drivers from many different departments to make sure that we are staffed up to the greatest degree that we can heading into the winter," said Morgan.

"Keep the city safe, we got to keep it going, we run 24/7," said Wesley Griffin who has been a heavy truck driver with SDOT for seven years.