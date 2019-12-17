SEATTLE — A series of weather systems moving into western Washington could bring several inches of rain in the lowlands and cause flooding.

The first of several systems moves into the region Wednesday. Rain will increase by the evening. Snow levels will hover around 1,500-2,000 feet with a few inches of snow possible.

Thursday and Friday are forecast to be rainy, breezy days as a warm front stalls over western Washington.

For the lowlands, the precipitation will be greatest over southwest Washington. Current forecasts show the heaviest rain will be from the south-central Cascades toward the Columbia River and northern Oregon. Up to 4 inches of rain will be possible, with a few isolated areas in southwest Washington seeing up to 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Estimated rainfall totals will be between 3 and 6 inches of rain for the Olympic and Cascades during that timeframe. Snow levels in central and north Cascades on Thursday will be 2,500-3,500 feet and up to 5,500 feet for the south Cascades.

"This will promote rapid rises in rivers late Thursday into Friday," according to the National Weather Service.

The current river forecast predicts minor to moderate flooding for some rivers by western Washington. The chance for flooding remains through the weekend.