A mudslide has occurred in the city of Sammamish and is impacting traffic this morning as heavy rain continues to fall.

The mudslide is at East Lake Sammamish Parkway and NE 30th Court.

The lanes of East Lake Sammamish Parkway are closed in both directions, according to the city of Sammamish. Travelers should avoid the area.

The rain is expected to continue into the weekend.

Heavy rain through Saturday will likely cause rivers and streams to flood, and could cause urban flooding as well.

A Flood Watch for western Washington will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.