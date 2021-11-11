Residents near several Puget Sound rivers should prepare for flooding

Concrete and Mount Vernon residents near the Skagit River should get ready for flooding over the next few days.

Skagit County tweeted a Flood Watch Thursday based on forecasts from the National Weather Service. The Skagit River in Concrete is expected to crest at 33 feet on Friday. Major flood stage is 32.5 feet in that area.

On Saturday, the Skagit River in Mount Vernon is anticipated to crest at more than 33 feet, where the major flood stage is 32 feet.

"If you are in need of sandbags, contact Skagit Department of Emergency Management at 360-416-1850 or your local government (municipal, dike district, fire district) for the location nearest you. Note: Skagit County cannot provide direct assistance filling/ placing sandbags," the county said.

The county provided the following resources for residents to get updated flooding forecasts: River level hotline at 360-416-1404 or visit http://skagitcounty.net/flood

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Skokomish River near Potlach until further notice. Moderate flooding is forecasted to inundate some residential areas, roads and much of the farmland in the Skokomish Valley, according to the NWS. Major flooding is possible on the Tolt, Snoqualmie, and Snohomish rivers within the next 18-36 hours.

The Tolt River is also under a flood warning above Carnation from Thursday evening to Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. Major flooding is forecast to cover roads and driveways, cutting off access to homes.

