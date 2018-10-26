The return of regular rainfall to the Pacific Northwest brings with it a reminder to take a little extra caution on the road.

Standing water and heavy rainfall can be dangerous obstacles for drivers. A semi-truck crashed on I-405 in Bellevue Friday morning after a night of rain showers.

It's not yet known if the wet conditions were directly lead to the truck's crash, but it came to the forefront of emergency officials responding to the scene.

"Remember that rain does make the roadways more slippery and to make sure that your equipment's maintained," Trooper Rick Johnson said Friday morning.

Here are five things drivers should keep in mind before getting on wet roads:

• Slow down, watch your speed, and avoid using cruise control

• Keep headlights on in the rain, day and night

• Increase distance between you and the car in front of you

• Check tire tread, pressure, and your brakes

• Replace windshield wipers on a regular basis

"Slow down, be patient and take your time so you can get there without getting into a collision," Trooper Johnson said.

WATCH: Tips for driving safely in rainy weather

© 2018 KING