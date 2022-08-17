Seattle ties record for 2nd most 90-degree days in a year

On Wednesday, the temperature hit 90 degrees around 5 p.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

SEATTLE — Seattle needs one more 90-degree day to tie the record for the most in a year.

On Wednesday, the temperature hit 90 degrees around 5 p.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. That makes for the 11th 90-degree day of this year, tying the record set in 2018.

The most 90-degree days in recorded history in Seattle occurred in 2015, with 12, KING 5 Meteorologist Chris Nunley previously reported.

The Seattle area had a record six straight days of 90-plus degrees at the end of July. That was the longest stretch of days at that temperature in the 77 years records have been kept.

The heat should peak on Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s to low to mid-90s, with some of the hotter spots near the Cascade foothills pushing the upper 90s. Daily record highs Thursday are in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Unlike last month, the heat doesn't last long. Increased onshore winds for Friday will cool us back to the upper 70s and low 80s in most places

The summer weather continues through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs staying in the pleasant mid 70s to low 80s.