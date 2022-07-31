Seattle expected to set all-time record longest stretch of 90-degree highs Sunday

The heat wave we are in is breaking all-time records for parts of western Washington.

SEATTLE — The persistent heat wave gives one last gasp Sunday before waning as we head into the work week. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will top out in the 90s one last time for Seattle before dropping off on Monday.

The forecast high of low 90s in Seattle Sunday will be day six consecutive days of high temperatures reaching 90 degrees or warmer at Sea-Tac. This stretch of six straight days above 90 would set an all-time record at Sea-Tac for the past 77 years. On Saturday, we tied 2015 and 1981 for the longest stretch of 90-degree days at five, and Sunday's forecast calls for day six of the 90s.

Seattle is not the only location adding to the record books. During this heat wave, several daily record high temperatures were broken in western Washington. On Tuesday Bellingham (90), Olympia (97) and Seattle (94) all broke previous daily high records, and on Saturday Olympia (99) and Shelton (99) broke previous daily high records.

With one last day of heat, heat alerts do continue for most of western Washington. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the advisories warning residents that the extended heat could pose a moderate to a significant risk of heat-related illnesses, “especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration."

The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for several areas of the Puget Sound region due to “dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures,” the NWS said. The warning includes areas of Snohomish County north of Everett, King County and the east Puget Sound lowlands, Pierce County south of Tacoma and areas near Bremerton and Silverdale.

A Heat Advisory is also in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for much of western Washington not included in the Excessive Heat Warning. The advisory includes the Lower Chehalis Valley Area, western Whatcom County, the Hood Canal area, the southwest Interior and western Skagit County.

In response to the heat, several cooling centers are in place around the Puget Sound region for residents who are homeless or who do not have air conditioning or a place to cool off.