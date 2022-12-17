State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington

The Washington State Department of Transportation said it has been prepping roads in north King County, Skagit County, and Whatcom County for possible snow.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties.

With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety.

Downtown Mount Vernon already looks like a winter wonderland, with winter and holiday decorations all over the town.

“We do love snow. We love the aesthetic of it,” said Waverly Torres, an employee at Forte Chocolate in downtown Mount Vernon.

The winter wonderland will soon come to life, with Skagit County being one of the areas expected to get lowland snow on Sunday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said, based off the forecast, their crews are focusing on busy roads in north King County, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.

“We have kind of a map where we see I-5 and I-90 are going to be the highest amount of traffic and freight, so those corridors will get the most attention if we see any amount of accumulation,” said Adrienne Hatmake with the Washington State Department of Transportation Northwest Region.

She said WSDOT has been applying anti-icing treatment to busy roads that could be at risk of accumulation. She also said they will have crews ready to plow and de-ice the roads. But WSDOT is asking everyone to do their part.

“Definitely check the weather conditions before you go,” said Hatmaker. “And, you know, if you can delay your travels, even by a few hours or a day just to make sure that you're keeping yourself and everyone else safe.”

So as the snowflakes on store windows in Mount Vernon may be joined by snowflakes on the ground, safety is being urged.

“I would say choose safety over everything,” said Torres.