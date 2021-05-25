Chinook, Cayuse passes through Mount Rainier National Park reopening Friday

Both passes through the Mount Rainier National Park close for the winter due to high avalanche danger.

Chinook and Cayuse passes through Mount Rainier National Park will reopen by 8 a.m. Friday, May 28.

Maintenance crews are in the final stages of clearing both passes ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

When gates open, park visitors can travel over Chinook Pass via State Route 410 between Crystal Mountain Boulevard and Morse Creek. Cayuse Pass via State Route 123 will open within park boundaries between Stevens Canyon Road and the State Route 410 junction.

Visitors should expect delays of up to 20 minutes along SR 123 due to paving work.

Cayuse and Chinook passes close in the winter due to high avalanche danger, poor road conditions and no emergency response services nearby. The highways closed to traffic on Nov. 12, 2020.