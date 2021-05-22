100,000 passengers a day projected to travel through SeaTac airport over Memorial Day weekend

The Port of Seattle estimates 40,000 people a day will be going through security checkpoints, and is asking passengers to plan ahead.

SEATTLE — Over 100,000 passengers a day are projected to travel through the Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac) during peak travel times ahead of Memorial Day weekend, according to the Port of Seattle.

On Thursday, May 27, and Friday, May 28, the airport is anticipating 40,000 passengers will go through security checkpoints. Another 60,000 are anticipated to arrive or catch connecting flights in Seattle.

While the projections are still 40% less than pre-pandemic levels, Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest time for SeaTac since the pandemic began. Previously, that record was set on April 9, when SeaTac saw 89,000 passengers.

Passengers can take advantage of a TSA Pilot program called SEA spot saver which allows passengers to sign up for designated reservations in the security line.

TSA is recommending passengers get to their flights two hours ahead of time for domestic flights and three hours ahead of time for international flights.