Amtrak restores Washington service curtailed during pandemic

SEATTLE — Amtrak restored service on long-distance routes serving Washington on Monday, ahead of what is expected to be a busy Memorial Day travel weekend.

Empire Builder, Coast Starlight, and Cascades trains ran on reduced schedules for nearly a year during the pandemic.

Amtrak recently recalled furloughed workers thanks to nearly $1.7 billion in federal aid, allowing the carrier to restore service across the nation.

Trips to Canada are still on hold because the border remains closed to non-essential travel through at least June 21.

Cascades trains continue to run at 50% capacity to promote physical distancing.