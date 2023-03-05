Crews clear 15-vehicle collision that blocked I-5 lanes near Federal Way

The Washington State Department of Transportation said all lanes have reopened and that the collision has been cleared.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 15-vehicle collision blocked multiple Interstate 5 lanes near Federal Way Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the incident, which happened just south of S 272nd St., just after 6:30 a.m. The department said the collision initially blocked four lanes before being reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the collision caused a three-mile-long backup.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Public Information Office Rick Johnson also tweeted about the incident Sunday morning. Johnson said the incident first began as a two-vehicle collision but turned into a 15-vehicle collision. He said two vehicles rolled over.

Johnson said no major injuries were reported in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

