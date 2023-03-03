Truck crashes into power poles, loses shed in Snohomish County

Law enforcement are searching for the driver, who fled the scene.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A shed ended up in the middle of a Snohomish County road Friday morning after a truck crashed into power poles, losing its load.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 6:30 a.m. about the crash on 180th Street Southeast near State Route 9, which is north of Maltby. Law enforcement believes the truck hit multiple power poles before the shed fell off the truck.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the driver, who fled the scene.

Law enforcement said they were speaking with witnesses who saw what happened.

Law enforcement said the shed’s owner would ultimately be responsible to claim the house and completely remove it from the area. Aerial footage showed crews demolishing the shed using an excavator at about noon.

No injuries were reported.

Snohomish PUD also responded to the scene to repair the downed power lines.

The closure is expected to be lengthy, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.