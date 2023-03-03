Bainbridge Island speed limits being reduced for public safety, consistency

The goal is to improve conditions on the road for people walking or biking.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Some speed limits on Bainbridge Island are being lowered in an effort to improve pedestrian safety.

Based on the recommendations of the Sustainable Transportation Plan, most local access streets will change from a 25 mph speed limit to a 20 mph speed limit. Ordinance 2023-03 was passed on Jan. 24, and the reductions will be rolled out in phases.

Unmarked local access streets already reduced their limits effective Feb. 8, while marked local access streets will change from 25 to 20 mph beginning this summer. Some secondary arterials and collector roads will reduce by 5 mph beginning in March.

The City of Bainbridge Island held a neighborhood traffic calming open house in the summer of 2021 to get residential feedback about how conditions on the roads could be improved for people walking, biking or rolling.

In late 2021, Transpo Group was engaged by the city to evaluate options for island-wide speed limits. Speed limit revisions were ultimately recommended, and adopted by the City Council in March 2022.

Tacoma adopted a similar reduction that went into effect on Jan. 1, which lowers the speed limit on residential streets to 20 miles per hour. The ordinance also lowers the speed limit in four neighborhood business districts from 30 mph to 25 mph.