PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Hall of Fame QB Warren Moon

On the Silvi Knows podcast, Warren Moon gives his opinions on the Pac 12 and Big 10 cancelling their fall football seasons, Tom Brady, Cam Newton & more.

Warren Moon played 23 seasons of professional football, including 17 in the NFL where he threw for nearly 50,000 yards. On this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast, the Pro Football Hall Of Famer gives his opinions on the Pac 12 and Big 10 cancelling their fall football seasons (3:00) and why conferences should not attempt to play two college football seasons in the same calendar year (30:30).

Moon talks plenty of NFL, including the hiring of Jason Wright as the NFL's first, black team president as he takes over in Washington (6:00) as well as the name change for the Washington Football Team.

Moon also gives his opinion about Tom Brady playing in Tampa (14:00), Cam Newton in New England (17:30), and the first skillset to fail aging quarterbacks (21:15).