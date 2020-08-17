x
PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Kraken GM Ron Francis

Hockey Hall of Famer Ron Francis has been tasked with building the Seattle Kraken from scratch.
Hockey Hall of Famer Ron Francis has been tasked with building the Seattle Kraken from scratch. On this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast, the GM of the NHL’s 32nd franchise talks about his formula for assembling a team (2:40) through the league’s expansion draft (4:20), hoping to mirror the success of the most recent expansion team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights (6:30). Will he follow the the Knights’ successful footprint?

How much more difficult is Francis’s job amid a pandemic (9:50)? Is he in favor of analytics when evaluating players (11:50) and how much does he value a player’s character when evaluating him (12:45)? How soon will Francis hire a coach and what are some characteristics he’s looking for (15:00)? The search for answers continues on this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast. 

