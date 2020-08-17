PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Kraken GM Ron Francis

Hockey Hall of Famer Ron Francis has been tasked with building the Seattle Kraken from scratch. On this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast , the GM of the NHL’s 32nd franchise talks about his formula for assembling a team (2:40) through the league’s expansion draft (4:20), hoping to mirror the success of the most recent expansion team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights (6:30). Will he follow the the Knights’ successful footprint?

How much more difficult is Francis’s job amid a pandemic (9:50)? Is he in favor of analytics when evaluating players (11:50) and how much does he value a player’s character when evaluating him (12:45)? How soon will Francis hire a coach and what are some characteristics he’s looking for (15:00)? The search for answers continues on this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast.