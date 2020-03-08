PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Jones

Walter Jones is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL 100 All-Time Team. He joins Paul on the Silvi Knows podcast.

Big Walt joins us on this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast to give his opinion of current NFL players opting out of the season (5:30) and the league's decision to eliminate all preseason games (8:25). He also shares funny training camp stories of his playing days, including his attempt at catching punts to earn the players a night off (10:30) and his humorous take on kickers (12:30).

Walt also reflects on his playing days alongside fellow Hall Of Famer Steve Hutchinson (18:50), pushing Cadillac Escalades to stay in shape (23:30), his basketball playing days (26:00), and why he chose his now famous number 71 (35:30).