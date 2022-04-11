Storm get steal in 2022 WNBA Draft, pick Elissa Cunane in second round

The Seattle Storm did not have a first-round pick in Monday's WNBA Draft, but they ended up with a first-round talent.

Seattle grabbed North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane, a 6'5" center who averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game over her four-year career with the Wolfpack.

Cunane was projected to go in the first round. ESPN had her as the 5th best prospect in the draft.

Seattle was happy she slid to them. Cunane got a pep talk from her college coach Wes Moore during the draft in the green room. "Coach Moore told me when I was going to college, some coaches who wanted me didn't get me. Some coaches that didn't offer me, regretted that later. He said I'm going to go wherever I'm going to go and make whoever who didn't pick me jealous," said Cunane.

Cunene averaged 14.8 ppg and 7.9 rpg in four seasons with the Wolfpack and was a WBCA First-Team All-American in 2022.#TakeCover pic.twitter.com/g7iZgNuyjc — Seattle Storm PR (@SeattleStormPR) April 12, 2022

Seattle then selected Lorela Cubaj out of Georgia Tech, but quickly traded her to New York for a 2023 second round pick.

The Storm had a third pick in the second round. With the 21st overall pick, Seattle nabbed UConn point guard Evina Westbrook, who is familiar with the Pacific Northwest. Coming out of high school in Salem, Ore., Westbrook was considered the top guard in the country.