Seattle Storm lose Jordin Canada to Los Angeles

The Seattle Storm have lost free agent point guard Jordin Canada to the Los Angeles Sparks. The move brings her back to her hometown of LA.
Seattle Storm guard Jordin Canada (21) against the Connecticut Sun during the first half of the Commissioner's Cup WNBA basketball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm have lost free agent point guard Jordin Canada to the Los Angeles Sparks. The move brings her back to her hometown of LA.

Canada reportedly signed a one-year deal worth $98,000.

The 26-year-old has spent her career with Seattle. The Storm drafted the former UCLA star in the first round, fifth overall, in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

Canada served primarily as Sue Bird's backup for the Storm, except in 2019. During that season, she averaged a career high 9.8 points and 2.3 steals per game.  

Over her four seasons with the Storm, Canada averaged 7.8 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

    

