Breanna Stewart: Returning to Seattle Storm always the plan

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart felt for a short time like she was back in high school, being recruited by several WNBA franchises curious if she would take advantage of her first dip into free agency.

Stewart says she knew all along her destination would be a return to Seattle.

Stewart ultimately opted to stay with the only WNBA franchise she's every played for, signing a one-year, supermax deal worth $228,094.

But her decision to return wasn't without trepidation among fans, especially after word leaked of Stewart taking meetings, especially one with New York.

Stewie also expressed her reservations about the new prioritization clause in the collective bargaining agreement. It kicks in next year.

It allows a team to fine players, with three years or more experience, one percent of their base salary for every day missed of training camp. Teams can also suspend players for the season, without pay, if they fail to report by a team designated time.

The clause does not effect players with less than three years of experience.