Stewart scores 22, Storm beat shorthanded Sun 89-66

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 22 points to help the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 89-66.

The Storm improved their lead atop the WNBA standings over the second-place Sun to 1 1/2 games.

Sue Bird added 13 points and moved up in a couple of the lists of all-time leaders. Bird tied Katie Smith for most 3-pointers made in a career. The all-time assist leader also moved into 8th place for field goals made in a career, surpassing Lisa Leslie.

With that last layup, Sue Bird moved past Lisa Leslie up to 8th all-time in FGM:



1. Diana Taurasi: 2,840

2. Candice Dupree: 2,801

3. Tina Thompson: 2,630

4. Tina Charles: 2,507

5. Seimone Augustus: 2,455

6. Cappie Pondexter: 2,446

7. Tamika Catchings: 2,385

8. Sue Bird: 2,333 — Across the Timeline (@WBBTimeline) June 13, 2021

Connecticut was without Jonquel Jones, who left for Europe to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina at EuroBasket.

Jones averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds over the first 10 games of the season, the only WNBA player currently averaging a double-double.