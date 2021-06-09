Loyd leads 5 Seattle starters in double figures, Storm win

Jewell Loyd scored 13 of her 18 points in the first quarter to lead six Seattle players in double figures, and the Storm cruised past the Atlanta Dream 95-71.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 13 of her 18 points in the first quarter to lead six Seattle players in double figures, and the Storm cruised past the Atlanta Dream 95-71.

Breanna Stewart had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Sue Bird added 11 points and six assists for Seattle, which rebounded after a last-second loss to Dallas on Sunday.

Stephanie Talbot chipped in 13 points off the bench, Mercedes Russell also scored 11 and Katie Lou Samuelson added 10.

Successful start to the road trip! 💪✈️



Check out the full game highlights from tonight's 95-71 win over the Dream! 🎥 #TakeCover pic.twitter.com/aqhi7fyhpp — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) June 10, 2021

Bird and Talbot each made three of Seattle's 12 3-pointers compared to Atlanta's 3-for-26 shooting.