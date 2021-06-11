x
Storm stay unbeaten on road with 86-75 victory over Dream

Seven Seattle players scored six or more points in a balanced win
ATLANTA (AP) — Jewel Loyd scored 20 points, Breanna Stewart pitched in with a double-double and the Seattle Storm remained unbeaten on the road with an 86-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream.  Seven Seattle players scored six or more points in a balanced win.

Loyd, who came into the game tied for third in the WNBA with 25 made 3-pointers, hit 2 of 5 from beyond the arc as the Storm (9-2) shot 47.6% from distance (10 of 21). Stewart scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half to help Seattle take a 45-35 lead. She finished with 13 rebounds. 

Courtney Williams had 19 points on 7-of-20 shooting and 11 rebounds to pace the Dream (4-6).

 