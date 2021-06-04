Jewell Loyd hits 3 at buzzer, Storm beat Wings 105-102 in OT

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Jewell Loyd made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to give the Seattle Storm a 105-102 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night. Seattle’s Stephanie Talbot inbounded from the sideline with 0.8 seconds left and Loyd scored on the catch-and-shoot.
Loyd scored 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and had seven assists for the Storm. Breanna Stewart added 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Talbot scored 21 points. Seattle improved to 7-1.
Marina Mabrey had 24 points for Dallas. Arike Ogunbowale added 22.