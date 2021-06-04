x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

Jewell Loyd hits 3 at buzzer, Storm beat Wings 105-102 in OT

Storm move to 7-1
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd is mobbed after she hit the game-winner against the Dallas Wings as time expired in overtime of a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 4, 2021, in Everett, Wash. (Dean Rut/The Seattle Times via AP)

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Jewell Loyd made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to give the Seattle Storm a 105-102 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night. Seattle’s Stephanie Talbot inbounded from the sideline with 0.8 seconds left and Loyd scored on the catch-and-shoot. 

Loyd scored 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and had seven assists for the Storm. Breanna Stewart added 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Talbot scored 21 points. Seattle improved to 7-1. 

Marina Mabrey had 24 points for Dallas. Arike Ogunbowale added 22.