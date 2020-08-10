Seattle Storm to celebrate WNBA Championship with virtual rally on Friday

This is the fourth WNBA Championship title in the Seattle Storm’s franchise history.

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm clinched their fourth WNBA Championship Tuesday night by sweeping the Las Vegas Aces.

The team will celebrate their title with a virtual championship rally starting at 4 p.m. Friday.

Before the rally, Finals MVP Breanna Stewart, Jewell Loyd, Mercedes Russell and assistant coach Ryan Webb will raise the Seattle Storm flag on top of the Space Needle.

Players from the 2020 WNBA Championship Team and head coach Gary Kloppenburg will speak during the rally. Team owners Lisa Brummel, Ginny Gilder, Dawn Trudeau and CEO and General Manager Alisha Valavanis will also speak to fans.

The event will be hosted by Storm broadcaster Elise Woodward.