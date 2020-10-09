How Seattle Storm player Crystal Langhorne uses her platform for social justice

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm and sports teams across the nation made headlines a couple weeks ago when games were cancelled in protest of the heartbreaking Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Seattle Storm Forward Crystal Langhorne says she's not normally the type to be outspoken, but with such a huge platform, now is not the time to be silent. She discusses using her voice to affect social change in this current moment and the role her team has been playing in helping the community for years.