Ageless Sue Bird has Storm one win away from 4th title

Sue Bird has been a catalyst to the Seattle Storm offense during the WNBA Finals averaging 13 assists over the first two games.

She has the team one victory away from their fourth title and will try and close out Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Bird is another superstar who are defying Father Time and still playing at high level, joining the likes of Tom Brady and LeBron James.

She calls herself lucky to play this long. ''My position and how I play it allows for longevity. I never really relied on my physical quickness or speed or size, obviously. So as long as I continue to add to my game from a mental perspective, I was always going to be able to stay on the floor. Assuming, again, the physical part stayed with me as well,'' Bird said.

She will turn 40 next week and has a chance win a WNBA crown in three different decades. Bird has guided Seattle to titles in 2004, 2010, and 2018. If Seattle wins the club's fourth title, they would tie Houston and Minnesota for most WNBA championships.

Plus, even as she nears 40-years-old, she's more popular than ever. Just last week, it was announced that Bird has the best selling jersey.