Chicago uses stellar defensive effort to rout Phoenix 86-50

Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago earns a record rout of the Mercury 86-50, moving 1 win away from the title.
Credit: AP
Stefanie Dolson, foreground, and the rest of the Chicago Sky bench celebrate during the final seconds of the second half of Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Phoenix Mercury, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Chicago (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago used a dominant defensive effort to reach a record rout of the Phoenix Mercury 86-50, moving the Sky one victory away from the franchise's first WNBA title.

The 36-point win breaks a Finals record set by the Seattle Storm.  Last year, Seattle defeated the Las Vegas Aces by 33 points in Game 3 to win the WNBA Finals.

Chicago will look to close out the best of five series on Sunday. 

Former Kentwood star Courtney Vandersloot scored 4 points and dished out 10 assists for Chicago.

The Sky dominated on both ends, holding Brittney Griner to just four first half points on 1 of 8 shooting after she scored 29 in the Mercury's overtime win on Wednesday.  

Chicago also took Diana Taurasi out of the game, holding to her five points on 1 of 10 shooting. 

Griner finished with 16 points as both of their night's ended early in the fourth quarter as the Sky kept the lead in the twenties.

