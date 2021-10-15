Chicago uses stellar defensive effort to rout Phoenix 86-50

Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago earns a record rout of the Mercury 86-50, moving 1 win away from the title.

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago used a dominant defensive effort to reach a record rout of the Phoenix Mercury 86-50, moving the Sky one victory away from the franchise's first WNBA title.

The 36-point win breaks a Finals record set by the Seattle Storm. Last year, Seattle defeated the Las Vegas Aces by 33 points in Game 3 to win the WNBA Finals.

Chicago will look to close out the best of five series on Sunday.

Former Kentwood star Courtney Vandersloot scored 4 points and dished out 10 assists for Chicago.

The Sky dominated on both ends, holding Brittney Griner to just four first half points on 1 of 8 shooting after she scored 29 in the Mercury's overtime win on Wednesday.

Chicago also took Diana Taurasi out of the game, holding to her five points on 1 of 10 shooting.