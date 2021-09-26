Taurasi, Griner lead Mercury past Storm 85-80 in OT

Diana Taurasi scored six points in overtime as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-80 in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game.

Brittney Griner scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Diana Taurasi scored six points in overtime as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-80 in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game.

Taurasi, a game-time decision after missing the last five games with a left ankle injury, hit a tying 3-pointer, a go-ahead step-back jumper and a late free throw as Phoenix took over down the stretch.

Fourth-seeded Seattle, playing without top scorer Breanna Stewart, opened the overtime with a Katie Lou Samuelson 3-pointer for a 76-73 lead.

But from there the Storm struggled, making just 2 of 11 the rest of the way.

After the game, an emotional Sue Bird talked with a reporter, in front of the crowd. She didn't make an announcement about her future, but the crowd started chanting "1 more year". That brought Bird to tears.