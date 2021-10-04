City Council paves way for new Seattle Storm practice facility

The ordinance increases the allowed space for indoor sports facilities to up to 50,000 square feet in the Ballard Interbay Northend Manufacturing Industrial Center.

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council passed an ordinance Monday paving the way for a new Seattle Storm training facility to be built in the city’s Interbay neighborhood.

The ordinance was passed by a 9-0 vote.

The legislation amends a previous ordinance that capped indoor sports and recreation uses in Industrial General zones to 10,000 square feet, which is considered too small for indoor sports courts and fields. The amended ordinance passed Monday allows indoor sports and recreational facilities up to 50,000 square feet.

The ordinance also amended the minimum parking requirements for indoor sports and recreation facilities that exceed 25,000 square feet. The changes only apply to lots in the Ballard Interbay Northend Manufacturing Industrial Center that also meet other criteria.

The Seattle Storm has previously expressed interest in funding and building a practice facility of its own, according to a Seattle Office of Planning and Community Development director’s report that accompanied the legislation.