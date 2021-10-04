City Council paves way for new Seattle Storm practice facility

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council passed an ordinance Monday paving the way for a new Seattle Storm training facility to be built in the city’s Interbay neighborhood.
The ordinance was passed by a 9-0 vote.
The legislation amends a previous ordinance that capped indoor sports and recreation uses in Industrial General zones to 10,000 square feet, which is considered too small for indoor sports courts and fields. The amended ordinance passed Monday allows indoor sports and recreational facilities up to 50,000 square feet.
The ordinance also amended the minimum parking requirements for indoor sports and recreation facilities that exceed 25,000 square feet. The changes only apply to lots in the Ballard Interbay Northend Manufacturing Industrial Center that also meet other criteria.
The Seattle Storm has previously expressed interest in funding and building a practice facility of its own, according to a Seattle Office of Planning and Community Development director’s report that accompanied the legislation.
“The Storm is one of Seattle’s most accomplished professional sports teams of all time and provides a model of success for athletes of all ages including girls and boys. Several of Seattle’s men’s professional sports teams have been supported directly by the City, County, and State to construct expensive new stadiums,” the director’s report reads in part.