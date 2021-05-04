Seahawks WR Metcalf to run in 100-meter race at USA Track meet

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf hopes to chase down his Olympic dream this Sunday. He will run against world class sprinters in a 100-meter race.

First, DK Metcalf tracked down former Husky Budda Baker and saved the Cardinals from scoring a 90-plus yard touchdown in an NFL game last season. Now, the Seahawks receiver will try to run down an Olympic dream.

Metcalf is set to run in Sunday's 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open. He's listed to run in the 100-meter race against world class sprinters.

There will be two runners at the meet that are in the top 5 fastest times in the world this season. Ronnie Baker ran a 9.94, third fastest in the world. Kyree King clocked a 9.97, good for fifth best. And for good measure, Rio Olympian Mike Rodgers will be there to compete.

It's real! DK Metcalf is going to test his speed against Olympic caliber talent on Sunday!



Metcalf will likely need to break 10.2 seconds to qualify for the Olympic Trials. If he clocks a 10.05 seconds, he will automatically qualify for the Trials.

During Metcalf's sprint to tackle Baker, he hit a peak speed of 22.64 mph. If he would be at the speed for a full 100-meter dash, he would clock in at 9.88 seconds.

Unfortunately, you don't start a race at full speed, but you also don't run with full pads. Sunday's meet will be an interesting test.