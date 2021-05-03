Seahawks decline 5th year option on RB Rashaad Penny

The Seahawks have reportedly declined to pick up the fifth-year option on running back Rashaad Penny's rookie deal.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly declined to pick up the fifth-year option on running back Rashaad Penny's rookie deal.

The fifth-year option would have been worth $4.523 million.

The oft-injured running back played in 27 of 48 regular season games for the Hawks.

Penny averaged 5.1 yards per carry, and carried the ball 161 times in his three seasons in Seattle.

Penny has served as Chris Carson's backup in all three seasons of his career.