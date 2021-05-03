Browns take chance on Malik McDowell, DT with troubled past

The Browns are giving Malik McDowell the chance to revive an NFL career stopped by some serious legal trouble.

A second-round pick from Michigan State in 2017 by the Seattle Seahawks, McDowell was sentenced to 11 months in jail in 2019 for several offenses, including the assault of a Michigan police officer who couldn't subdue the 6-foot-6, 295-pounder despite using a Taser.

McDowell suffered a head injury in an ATV accident three months after being drafted and never played for the Seahawks.