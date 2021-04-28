Seahawks say everything's fine with Wilson after speculation

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider are talking about their relationship with their starting quarterback after months of silence on the subject.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are talking about their relationship with their starting quarterback after months of silence on the subject.

From their standpoint, everything is just fine with Russell Wilson despite speculation earlier in the offseason about his future in Seattle.

"I told him early on this could be a long issue that we're dealing within the media and I wasn't going to say a word," Carroll said. "Just as long as I know the truth, I have the power to know that and I feel fine about. I just know it was uncomfortable. There was some stuff that had to be said and that had to be dealt with and it has been."

Schneider was direct about the rumors. "There was a number of teams that called after that media blitz that happened," said the Hawks G.M. "But no, I never actually negotiated with anybody, with any team. Did people call? Absolutely."

Wilson's situation became a topic of conversation after he made comments following the Super Bowl that raised questions about whether the Seahawks were doing enough to put a winning product around him.

Carroll and Schneider hadn't addressed the situation until the eve of Thursday's draft, where the Seahawks are expected to be abnormally quiet.